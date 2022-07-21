 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Keep Roosevelt quote in mind

Letter to the editor

I recently watched a great WWII movie, “Go For Broke” (1951). At the beginning of the movie, there is a quote attributed to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt: “The principle upon which this country was founded and by which it has always been governed is that Americanism is a matter of the mind and heart. Americanism is not, and never was, a matter of race or ancestry.”

Now, more than ever, when our world is so filled with hate, it is important to remember and live by these profound words.

Joseph S. Podnorszki, Adirondack

