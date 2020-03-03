Letter to the editor: Keep properties taxable to keep Glens Falls beautiful

Editor:

This letter is in reaction to the letter by Mr. Hancock regarding the housing project on Cooper Street.

There are several parts of the letter that I didn't care for ... mentioning housing the homeless, abused and addicted in our society, but omitting any mention of the "mentally ill." The residential makeup doesn't really matter much to me, but the "mentally ill" seem to be a major component of the project's mission statement and forgetting to mention it in his letter just seems manipulative to me.

Also, the use of the term "vindictiveness" seems unwarranted. For the current residents to want what they want for their neighborhood may be categorized as many things ... but I don't think "vindictive" is one of them.

More to the point of my concern is his comment that a 30-unit apartment building had previously been approved and that the "only difference between the two projects was the type of residents …"

This is simply incorrect!

Another major "difference" between the two projects is the fact that, unlike the first proposal, the recently approved project will be yet another significant taxable property being removed from the tax rolls.