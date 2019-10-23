Editor:
Todd Kusnierz is running for re-election as supervisor for the town of Moreau, and I want to encourage voters to look back on the many steps forward that he and the board accomplished in his first two-year term.
A staunch advocate for economic development, Todd understands that commercial growth is the key to keeping taxes low, and the approval of municipal sewer along Route 9 is great news. The fact that Todd secured $4 million in grant monies toward the project, topped off with a zero-interest loan for the remaining $12 million shows what leadership, consensus-building, and political know-how can accomplish. Drive by the beautiful new Hudson Headwaters facility on our growing Route 9 corridor and you’ll get a glimpse of the future here in Moreau.
People want their local government to be responsive to their needs, which is why Todd has: Increased hours of operation and staff at the Transfer Station; brought outdated policies and practices up to date; and reached out to the NYS Department of Transportation regarding a redesign of Exit 17 for better traffic flow in advance of the anticipated growth of business along that corridor.
The town’s recreational facilities are growing with the addition of the universal playground, thanks to a $125,000 state grant. The finished playground will serve as a model for other municipalities in our region. Todd created a win/win educational experience by having site preparation done by BOCES heavy equipment operator students.
Moreau can't move into the future with constantly being pulled into the past. Construction-related issues at the town hall have been corrected, and soon roof at the town’s highway garage will be too.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5; everyone should get out and vote. Moreau’s got a great guy working for us at town hall. Let’s keep this positive momentum going!
Brigid Martin, South Glens Falls