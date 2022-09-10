Letter to the editor: Keep guns in the hands of the good people

In order to keep America safe from guns, keep them in the hands of good people and out of the hands of bad people. There are ways to do this and also put a lot of people to work in an office all over the country. The government knows how to do this and most of the states like upstate New York.

This idea has to go into law and the gun problem starts to be better at once. We need guns in the hands of good people to keep America safe in many ways.

To get a gun you must qualify and to keep a gun you must qualify. You won’t be able to buy a gun unless you do. This will keep America safe. Remember, you can’t get a driver’s license unless you qualify.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga Springs