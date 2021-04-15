Letter to the editor: Keep downtown location green

Editor:

I watched the Glens Falls Planning Board meeting with interest due to the controversy surrounding the proposed apartment building on Glen/Bay.

I do not reside in the city, but I have worked here for years and know who has done what and what they have hoped to achieve with their development.

The Hoffman properties are immaculate and true to the beautiful architecture that surrounds them. Painstaking attempts are made to keep the buildings true to what they were. I always have admired their ethical development.

The apartment building shown by Mr. Patten might work in a different location, but that particular spot should be left green. And the drawing submitted was not a particularly attractive building. It most definitely would look out of place.

I hesitated to voice my opinion, because I have worked for Mr. Patten in the past and was worried it could be perceived that I am writing this because of that experience. I'm not.

It's just an ugly building that absolutely does not belong in the very heart of downtown Glens Falls.

And while the Planning Board is at it, someone should make Mr. Shabbat take care of his properties located in the city.