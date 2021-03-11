Letter to the editor: Keep downtown architecture fine

Editor:

In response to your editorial of March 7, regarding the potential development of 333 Glen St., and as someone who stands exactly in the middle of the road as to whether the parcel should remain "green" or be "in-filled," I offer these observations — first, a housekeeping note... The condescending tone of your piece, including terms like "inexplicable desire" and "romantic... notion" of "every sweet little green space," etc. is well beneath the level of fair and nonjudgmental opinion writing that I have come to expect and appreciate from this paper.

Secondly, and more toward the issue at hand, while the question of whether to leave open or develop any parcel in the city is an important one, the more pressing issue in my mind is the city's dire need for a strong architectural review board to examine all future projects (especially this one) within the downtown historic areas.

Your statement that "city officials should snap that offer up" is about as shortsighted an opinion as I have heard on this matter. Exactly this type of mindset shackled the city with a Burger King on what is, arguably, the most significant commercial parcel in the city, rendering that parcel unavailable for more appropriate mixed use projects.