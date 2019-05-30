Editor:
Since 2014 Morgan Duke Conservation Society has a Volunteer Stewardship Agreement from New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Region 5 to help maintain, restore and preserve the natural resources and the environment in Hudson River Special Management Area in Lake Luzerne (Bearslides/Buttermilk). We want to give a friendly reminder to those who will be visiting, hiking, tubing down the river or camping.
When you are done packing your campsite to go home, please walk around the campground to see if you left anything behind. Be sure to pick up any garbage you see on the ground and make sure the fire in the fire pit is completely out. Thank you in advance for helping to keep the Hudson River Special Management Area in pristine condition.
Please do not throw cigarette butts anywhere because this is harmful to the environment and wildlife. This applies even if you are walking on trails or hanging out at the sandy island in the middle of the Hudson River.
If you are planning to walk, stay on the marked trails. Please do not wander off into the vegetation or walk over the seedling trees. Some of these small trees were planted by various groups, including Morgan Duke Conservation Society volunteers.
James Sullivan, Morgan Duke Conservation Society, Walden