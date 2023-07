What is wrong with you people!! You are dropping Bob Henke's column? Please keep producing Bob Henke's weekly column. We learn so much about our area's flora and fauna. And he has a great sense of humor, to boot! I can't believe you keep adding foolish cartoons, you dropped the Bridge column which many of us loved for years. You dropped the weekly TV schedule, but you kept the ridiculous Parade Magazine. Your priorities stink! Keep Bob Henke's column.