Letter to the editor: Keep avatars out of campaigns

Editor:

As a voter I look for truth and transparency in candidates and elected officials.

I was miffed and dismayed to see the Moreau Democratic candidate for the town board using an avatar on her 2021 campaign materials. A cartoon image that doesn’t exactly resemble how she actually looks in 2021.

I really hope this isn’t a trend for the future. I don’t want to look at a bunch of cartoon characters when I’m making a decision about: my community, my state, my country and or my school district.

As a fellow Democrat, that’s not easy to write but it’s how I feel. I would be equally outraged if a Republican candidate used a cartooned avatar on their campaign materials too. That’s why the state should consider adding a stipulation to the election law so campaigns are fair and balanced.

Brigid Martin, South Glens Falls

Love 2 Funny 7 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0