Letter to the editor: Keep a distance from Trump's lies

Editor:

Well, it's hard to believe what's happening with an election that was won by Joe Biden, but still being contested by Trump, without proof. It seems that Trump is determined that by tweeting baseless allegations of voter fraud, firing government employees that are truthful and replacing them with those who pledge blind obedience, and by using his two personal lawyers, Rudy "the goofball" Giuliani and AG Bill Barr, he can try and find a way to change the election.

Look at Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, casting doubt on a fair election and doubt on America's voting process. The fact that most of the Republican Senate and House have remained silent about Joe Biden winning is an insult to the American people. What happened to their conscience, morals, and sense of decency? Do they really love their party over their country? Have they no regard for the Constitution and their oath of office? Do any of them recognize a dictator in the making?

Is that what they want, a one-party system under a dictatorship? That's Russia, that's China, that's Turkey, that's North Korea, and that's most Middle East nations. Is that America to you? It's only making Donald J. Trump great again; not you, not me, not your family and friends, not your state and definitely not your country.