Editor:
The basis for selecting a NYS Supreme Court judge should be the candidate’s ability to exercise sound judgment in order to make good objective decisions. It should not be how nice someone is nor where they live. Julie Garcia is a candidate running for this position in the 4th Judicial District in November. A search on the Internet reveals that Ms. Garcia has a past that includes flawed judgment and irresponsible behavior. These actions speak to her moral aptitude and credibility. If elected, it becomes questionable about how she will be able to preside over cases impartially, and judge others, for the conduct that she herself is guilty of.
As a judge, Ms. Garcia’s decisions will always be biased regarding cases that involve matters that have touched her personally, including substance abuse issues. In addition, her failure to exercise sound judgment will cast a shadow on her future verdicts. Ms. Garcia also uses where she lives as a reason to vote for her. We should vote for the most qualified and impartial candidate. Residency in one particular area of an election district does not make a better judge.
This year the voters are to choose four candidates out of a pool of six. Before we invest more than $3.5 million in a person (14 years’ salary and benefits) let’s make sure they are up to the standards of the position. This is a great deal of money for taxpayers to throw away on a candidate that has illustrated such poor judgment. Ms. Garcia served one term as the Essex County DA years ago, after which she could not get re-elected, even though she switched political parties to do so. If the voters of Essex County did not want her after four years, why do we want her in office for 14 years?
Cindy Converse, Lake George
Editor’s Note: In a June 10, 2005 interview in the Lake Placid news, Garcia said she “experimented drugs in my early 20s” but had not used them since. She also confirmed that she was arrested for DWI, while also in her 20s – 26 or 27. She said it was before college and before law school. Garcia is now 55.