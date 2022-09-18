Letter to the editor: Justice Muller offers reasoned opinions

I encourage you to re-elect state Supreme Court Justice Robert J. Muller. I have known Judge Muller for decades when he was a practicing attorney, a district attorney and a state Supreme Court justice. He is an excellent judge who understands the law as well as any trial judge.

More than 400 of his decisions have been published by the Law Journal and New York Official Reports Service. Why? Because attorneys throughout the state know Judge Muller’s legal decisions can apply to their cases and will be respected by New York’s judges from Long Island to Buffalo.

More than his legal skills, Judge Muller knows how to talk to attorneys, litigants and jurors. This is a unique talent that brings about settlements, lower legal fees and public respect for the process of resolving issues in our courts. He has tremendous respect in the legal community. It is no wonder that the New York State Court Officers Association, among many other organizations, have endorsed him. His recent decision to stop the Adirondack Park Agency from using a potentially harmful herbicide in Lake George is but one example of his reasoned decisions for you and your neighbors.

I am the former president of the Albany County Bar Association. Admitted to practice law in New York and California.

Michael Friedman, La Quinta, California