Letter to the editor: Just a thought to put out there

Editor:
One person said that our president was withholding vaccine from New York. However, our governor stated he wouldn't use them from this administration. Would you give meds to places they wouldn't be used? Like the hospital boats?
And how many of us heard Biden's gaffe: “We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” Just a thought.
Phyllis Pyenta, Granville
