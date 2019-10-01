Editor:
My name is Robert C. Dedrick, a former teacher, and most recently, the supervisor for the town of Ticonderoga. I am writing this letter to express my opinion on a candidate that is running for Supreme Court Justice for the 4th Judicial District in New York. That candidate is Julie Garcia.
I worked very closely with Julie as the town supervisor in her capacity as Essex County District Attorney. I admired her work ethic and hold her in the deepest regards.
We in Ticonderoga were faced with a rash of young adults who were tragically killed in automobile accidents where drivers were under the influence of drugs or alcohol. We as a town recognized the need to become active and joined a group called “Connecting Youth and Communities.”
One of the partners we recruited was the District Attorney, Julie Garcia. She was present at our meetings, attended our panel discussions for the public, and was noticeably present at our vigil ceremonies. I believe her entire life has prepared her for this position. She is the daughter of a miner, attended Siena College, and eventually received her degree from Albany Law. She is the only candidate to prosecute cases in district, local, county and Supreme Court. She has taken up the cause of clients in civil proceedings and has represented children in custody and juvenile proceedings.
With her life experiences, I can unequivocally state that she cares deeply about the residents who live in the 4th Judicial District. I implore residents to vote for the most qualified candidate. She is a person of the highest integrity, an experienced trial lawyer, who would do a tremendous job as justice of the entire district. Please vote for Julie Garcia for the position of Supreme Court Judge for the 4th Judicial District.
Robert C. Dedrick, Ticonderoga