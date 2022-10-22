Letter to the editor: Judge Muller is best justice for the job

Our most important vote this election cycle will be for Supreme Court justice. Non-partisan, unbiased, wise, courteous, and diligent, these are the paramount qualities for a judge to possess, and these are the qualities Judge Robert Muller has exemplified while serving as Warren County’s Supreme Court justice.

He is up for reelection, and I urge my friends and neighbors to vote for him. No matter what political party, when it comes to our judiciary, we must set politics aside and vote for the best, most qualified candidate. As a member of the bar for 32 years, respectfully, I believe that candidate is Judge Robert Muller.