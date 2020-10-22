Letter to the editor: Judge Moreschi would be outstanding

Editor:

Attorney Nikki Moreschi is the best choice for Warren County judge. I met her when she purchased Jim LaPann’s law practice. I was in the middle of difficult litigation in Surrogate’s Court over abuse of guardianship powers and misappropriation of trust funds. Judge Moreschi represented me to recover the money.

It was a long, complex case that went on for years and the trial lasted days. There was a court evaluator and an attorney appointed for the incapacitated person, but it was Judge Moreschi who did the heavy lifting in the case.

She took the lead at trial for witnesses and cross-examination and got hundreds of documents admitted into evidence. Complex litigation often results in other cases that spin off from the core case. There was a foreclosure action and she successfully represented me. There was an eviction action and she successfully represented me. There were criminal complaints and orders of protection and she successfully represented me. There was real property to be sold.

At one point, there was litigation pending in five different courts with five different judges. Judge Moreschi was able to handle all of it, because she had a complete understanding of the law in all areas.