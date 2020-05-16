Letter to the editor: Judge Moreschi is a true professional

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I am writing to you today to share a personal experience involving a courtroom case with my son, Dylan, and the Honorable Judge Nikki Moreschi. This letter is in support of Judge Moreschi’s professional status and experience, and to compliment her as an exemplary role model to the Glens Falls/Warren County community.

My son Dylan, a new driver, received a ticket because another driver waved him through an intersection but the way wasn’t clear. He was given a summons to appear in Glens Falls Traffic Court.

Judge Moreschi entered the courtroom with a warm, inviting smile and wished everyone “Good Morning and welcome to Traffic Court.” She called each defendant up to the stand and reviewed the case with him/her in a calm, professional manner. I was impressed with how polite and courteous she was with each individual.

When Dylan’s name was called, she was very empathetic since her daughter is a new driver as well. She was professional, caring and understanding. When our case was winding up, she offered Dylan an extension date to pay his fine because she understood he was a high school student who might need time to earn the money.