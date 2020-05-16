Letter to the editor: Judge Moreschi is a true professional

Editor:
I am writing to you today to share a personal experience involving a courtroom case with my son, Dylan, and the Honorable Judge Nikki Moreschi. This letter is in support of Judge Moreschi’s professional status and experience, and to compliment her as an exemplary role model to the Glens Falls/Warren County community.
My son Dylan, a new driver, received a ticket because another driver waved him through an intersection but the way wasn’t clear. He was given a summons to appear in Glens Falls Traffic Court.
Judge Moreschi entered the courtroom with a warm, inviting smile and wished everyone “Good Morning and welcome to Traffic Court.” She called each defendant up to the stand and reviewed the case with him/her in a calm, professional manner. I was impressed with how polite and courteous she was with each individual.
When Dylan’s name was called, she was very empathetic since her daughter is a new driver as well. She was professional, caring and understanding. When our case was winding up, she offered Dylan an extension date to pay his fine because she understood he was a high school student who might need time to earn the money.
We are both thankful that Judge Moreschi presided over his case. In my opinion, she is an utmost professional who combines her level of experience and authority to uphold her legal obligations to this community. I have never felt so comfortable in a courtroom and am grateful to her for treating us with such class and compassion. Her ability to effectively communicate in the courtroom, while maintaining a level of professionalism, showe me that she is the perfect person to be named Warren County Judge.
She truly is an asset to this community.
Jeffrey J. Anselment, Queensbury
