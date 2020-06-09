Letter to the editor: Judge Moreschi doesn't give up

Judge Moreschi showed such incredible patience in helping my father through a very difficult personal situation. He was a Vietnam vet and suffered from PTSD, which made him hard to deal with, but Judge Moreschi never gave up on him, instead showing nothing but kindness. I was so impressed with her patience, understanding, and compassion, that after my father died, I sought her assistance in settling his estate. As is often the case, there were some difficulties in resolving issues, but throughout the process Judge Moreschi was kind, knowledgeable, and thorough. Her professionalism made two very difficult situations less painful to endure.