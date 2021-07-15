Letter to the editor: Journalists, please keep telling truth

Editor:

So, here we go again with a letter from a Stefanik/Trump supporter, crying about Ken Tingley and Will Doolittle picking on Elise.

According to him, many of his friends stopped subscribing to the Post-Star. Must be he didn't if he is reading columns that Will has posted. He should realize that the Post Star is not Fox News, Newsmax or Breitbart. If you want to hear unending lies, then stick with them.

The Post-Star and thousands of other newspapers across this country print stories that are factual. I know that it may be a tough pill to swallow for Stefanik/Trump supporters, but as adults, I'm sure you'll be able to.

Like it or not, Stefanik voted "no" on many bills that would help her constituents. She is still backing Trump even after the insurrection that got many officers injured, some severely, and unfortunately one officer killed.

Stefanik and many of her followers are creating and supporting lies that they apparently think are the path to success, and will walk over whoever they have to along that path. Will, Ken, and thousands of other editors, journalists, and reporters will continue to print articles that bring the truth to the public, regardless of who the story is about, Republican or Democrat.