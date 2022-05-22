Letter to the editor: Joining the club that foments hate

Editor:

I remember when Elise Stefanik was running for office the first time and she framed herself as a new breed of compassionate Republican.

With the latest white supremacy attempt at localized genocide right at her back door, she will try to explain away her racist and xenophobia rhetoric she likes to use to rally the easily swayed bottom-feeding electorate of her North Country congressional district.

She is the type of two-faced politician who goes wherever the political headwinds take her, changing positions on a dime whenever it suits her, and basically everything the Republicans claim to hate in a politician. The most opportunistic and parasitic bag of wind this side of her willing blood meal, Donald Trump, latched on and bloated, like the Washington “fat cat” she has obviously become.

So, Ms. Stefanik, why don’t you just step up and take a bow, once again for your hand in fomenting hate in this country, and place another 10 feathers in that bloody crown of white supremacy that you wear so well, along with your fellow race-baiting club members Carlson, Boebert and Greene.

In short, get bent Elise Stefanik. We’ve had enough.

Edward Reilly, Fort Edward

