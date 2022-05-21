Letter to the editor: Joining the club that foments hate

Joining the club that foments hate

I remember when Elise Stefanik was running for office the first time and she framed herself as a new breed of compassionate Republican.

With the latest white supremacy attempt at localized genocide right at her back door, she will try to explain away her racist and xenophobia rhetoric she likes to use to rally the easily swayed bottom-feeding electorate of her North Country congressional district.

She is the type of two-faced politician who goes wherever the political headwinds take her, changing positions on a dime whenever it suits her, and basically everything the Republicans claim to hate in a politician. The most opportunistic and parasitic bag of wind this side of her willing blood meal, Donald Trump, latched on and bloated, like the Washington “fat cat” she has obviously become.

So, Ms. Stefanik, why don’t you just step up and take a bow, once again for your hand in fomenting hate in this country, and place another 10 feathers in that bloody crown of white supremacy that you wear so well, along with your fellow race-baiting club members Carlson, Boebert and Greene.

In short, get bent Elise Stefanik. We’ve had enough.

Edward Reilly,

Fort Edward

Putin is wearing a paper crown

Although he had been thinking of it for a long time, the day Putin looked in the mirror and smiled as he imagined a crown on his head and decided that he would invade Ukraine is the day the rest of the world knew Putin’s despotic ambitions were insane.

As I see him stand before the mirror, I recall other “madmen.” The video of Gadhafi upon capture shows him being beaten by rebels and sodomized by a bayonet. Saddam Hussein, found hiding in a hole in the earth, was treated to a public hanging. Bin Laden was watching television when U.S. Navy SEALs stormed his compound and killed him and then dumped his body into the sea. Hitler blew out his brains. Napoleon’s attempts to conquer nations failed and he died, in exile, of stomach cancer. Stalin, killer of millions, died of a stroke.

Should all have them had a testosterone check?

Maybe too much of the hormone could be blamed for their “boys gone wild” delusional quest for power.

It is four months into the war and Putin can’t claim many victories. Destruction and death has not deterred the Ukrainian people. They are determined that the evil one not conquer their beloved nation.

Putin knows that the strengthening of NATO by Finland and Sweden wanting to join them leaves his desire for the return of a mighty USSR in doubt. The daily briefings the generals give him must be tense. Kiev and Liviv and other cities are still free, thanks to the support of the West.

Perhaps before Putin sees the paper crown on his bony head set ablaze, he should read some history and realize that one mortal man thinking he can rule the world never ends well. Maybe the other “madmen” should come to his bed and tell him to send his troops home, now!

Monica Stahl,

South Glens Falls

Stefanik fights for veterans’ needs

As the boundaries of the 21st Congressional District have been redrawn, we are so fortunate that Congresswoman Elise Stefanik remains as our representative in Congress.

Especially for all who serve in uniform, their families and veterans of military service.

For those of us veterans who live in rural areas, Elise has been a champion for advocating and getting many of our needs met. She has worked feverishly across the aisle to reauthorize the continues funding for the “Highly Rural Veterans Transportation Grant Program.”

Instead of the program that needs to be renewed every two years, Elise is fighting for that program to be permanently authorized.

Rep. Stefanik is also fully aware and advocating for having and improving easy access, for veterans in rural areas, to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) care and benefits that they have rightly earned and deserve.

Working to meet the needs of our active-duty military, the National Guard, Reserves, their families and veterans is just one of Stefanik’s many areas and efforts in serving the residents of our 21st Congressional District.

Thank you, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for your service.

Louis J. Leone, LTC, USA, Ret., Greenwich

