Letter to the editor: Joining overthrow attempt is wrong

Editor:
To quote Mitt Romney, a Republican with integrity, "Has ambition so eclipsed principle?" Rep. Stefanik has totally lost any respect I had for her by following Trump down his seditious path to ruin.
No one with any knowledge of the facts has found evidence of fraud. The Republican election officials in Georgia ran a fair election, counted the ballots three times, investigated all the crazy rumors and found no evidence of fraud.
Former Attorney General William Barr found no reason to investigate further. Christopher Krebs, Trump's former director of cybersecurity and infrastructure security, was fired for asserting that the 2020 election was "the most secure in American history."
Yet still Rep. Stefanik and her circle of spineless sycophants join the sore loser in the White House in his treasonous quest to overthrow the results of our fair and free election, and resist the great American tradition of the peaceful transition of power.
Rep. Stefanik says that people have doubts about the fairness of the 2020 election — not the part where she and her buddies were elected, of course — just the part where the incompetent, immoral occupant of the White House was voted out. News flash! The only reason people have questions is because Trump keeps feeding his followers baseless conspiracy theories that have been proven over and over to have no merit.
Unfortunately, Rep. Stefanik will probably not suffer politically from this debacle, but I have no doubt that history will judge her harshly for joining this outrageous attempt to overthrow this election.
Sally Friedman, Paradox