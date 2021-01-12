Letter to the editor: Joining overthrow attempt is wrong

Editor:

To quote Mitt Romney, a Republican with integrity, "Has ambition so eclipsed principle?" Rep. Stefanik has totally lost any respect I had for her by following Trump down his seditious path to ruin.

No one with any knowledge of the facts has found evidence of fraud. The Republican election officials in Georgia ran a fair election, counted the ballots three times, investigated all the crazy rumors and found no evidence of fraud.

Former Attorney General William Barr found no reason to investigate further. Christopher Krebs, Trump's former director of cybersecurity and infrastructure security, was fired for asserting that the 2020 election was "the most secure in American history."

Yet still Rep. Stefanik and her circle of spineless sycophants join the sore loser in the White House in his treasonous quest to overthrow the results of our fair and free election, and resist the great American tradition of the peaceful transition of power.