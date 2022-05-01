Letter to the editor: Join with others for citizen power

Editor:

Thank you, Dr. Leach, for your repeated wake-up call about the climate crisis! North Country Earth Action also alerts our community and promotes action weekly with nighttime shining lights on bridges and roadways that say: Climate Crisis is Now; Code Red Call Congress; Divest Fossil Fuels; Reuse, Recycle, Repair.

And with public displays of our portable climate clock that counts down the time we have left to act and make a difference.

And holding up our Earth banner on the bridge to South Glens Falls every Friday at noon urging: Protect Our Earth; Stand Up; Speak Out; Take Action.

We stand with you Dr. Leach, and so does environmentalist and climate activist Bill McKibben, founder of a new organization "3rd Act" rallying older Americans around climate change. We seniors can impact the fossil fuel industry where it hurts, in the pocketbook, by changing our credit cards that are underwritten by the big banks, such as Chase, which invest in the fossil fuel industry. In the years since the Paris climate accords, our biggest banks have given more than $3 trillion in loans to fossil fuel companies. There must be a stop to investing in new fossil fuel infrastructure. Learn more at thirdact.org.

Joining with others gives more citizen power. North Country Earth Action welcomes your participation in local climate actions and developing initiatives to prepare and adapt to climate changes affecting the north country. Our website northcountryearthaction.org is your resource.

In closing, a note for Dr. Leach who will be pleased to see 17 garden plots in the Rite Aid Community Garden on Ridge Street identified with flags that say "victory garden." Crops last year were donated to Family Services by the garden volunteers.

Diane Collins, North Country Earth Action, Glens Falls

