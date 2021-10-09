Letter to the editor: Join in walk to end Alzheimer's

Editor:

On Oct. 16, I am participating in the Queensbury Walk to End Alzheimer’s taking place at SUNY Adirondack.

As this year’s yellow flower holder, I am walking for my husband, Chris, who was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 50. More than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by this disease. The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but dementia caregivers have faced unique challenges. At the outset, there was constant worry for Chris’ health and well-being. But the Alzheimer’s Association was there for us and we found that sharing our story has helped to destigmatize the disease.

We’re all fighting for the same outcome. That is what is so powerful about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Not only do the dollars raised help the Alzheimer’s Association continue to provide care and support to families right here in our community, but they help drive research toward treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure. While it can be a struggle to live in the moment when I know my husband’s disease will continue to progress, we hold on to hope.

This year, the first disease-modifying drug was approved by the FDA — our hope is that this opens the pipeline to more robust treatments.