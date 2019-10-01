Editor:
When I first met John Lant there was something familiar and comfortable about him that I couldn’t quite put my finger on. I needed a car, so one day I pulled into Lant’s Auto to look over his selection. John met me outside and invited me into his office to chat, surprisingly about me! A friendly conversation ensued having nothing to do with making a sale, but rather neighbor to neighbor. As we talked about everything but cars, John glanced at me over his spectacles and suddenly I knew why this friendly down-to-earth guy seemed so familiar to me.
As a teenager my next door neighbor owned a gas station. I needed summer work so he hired me on as a gas jockey. My neighbor’s name was Mark Burnham, but everybody who knew him just called him “Dad.” “Dad” was the kind of business owner who if you needed help would go out of his way to get you on your way. He would eat the cost of a couple gallons of gas or a tire repair, usually from a kid in a jam with no money. “Dad,” like John Lant, was a plain speaking man. No embellishing the facts, no flowery talk, just right from the hip, the way it is.
John sold me a car that day, and another several years after that. He also gave me something I never expected to find on his car lot. He gave me a friendship that I depend on and trust. I believe John when he says, “It’s about the people” and you can too!
I’m voting for John Lant for town supervisor because John’s heart is right here with the people and the town of Wilton.
Ray Farina, Gansevoort