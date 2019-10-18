Editor:
Immediately upon meeting John Lant, I could tell that he is a man of integrity who could be trusted. When I walked into John Lant’s place of business, I expected to be treated like a customer, with respect and courtesy of course, and that the relationship would last only as long as the business transaction. What I got instead was a real surprise.
I had recently moved to Wilton and John could not have been more welcoming. John shared how deeply rooted in Wilton he is, as a local businessman, a volunteer firefighter, Wilton town councilman and Wilton deputy supervisor. It was obvious even during that first meeting, John cares passionately for the people of the town of Wilton.
I told John that I moved from the city to enjoy what Wilton has to offer; hiking trails, lakes, great neighborhoods and schools, no town tax and no debt. This, John told me, is the result of many years of careful, thoughtful leadership, conservative spending and planning for a Wilton that generations of families can enjoy.
You have free articles remaining.
That conversation and first meeting happened years ago. I am proud to say that John Lant has proven himself to be a man of his word. His guiding principle is to always do what is in the best interest for the people of the town of Wilton. John Lant does not consider himself to be a politician. Instead, he considers himself a man of the people, by the people and for the people.
With John Lant, promises made are promises kept.
Joe Moran, Wilton