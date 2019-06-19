Editor:
The Republican primary for Warren County sheriff is June 25, and in my opinion everyone should pull the lever for Jim LaFarr. I’ve have the honor of working with Jim for over 25 years.
He’s a people and community first type of person. The type of person that a handshake means something, and he’ll always do the best for the people of Warren County. Don’t get me wrong, Jim is tough on crime, but I have known him to always see the bigger picture.
He says what he means and does what he says. This is why Jim LaFarr should be our next Warren County sheriff.
Michael T. Gates, Jail Administrator (Retired), Warren County Sheriff’s Office