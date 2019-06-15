Editor:
Where do we begin?
We have known Jim LaFarr personally for over 15 years. Jim is seriously one of a kind! A down to earth, honest, caring and devoted human being that would do anything for his family, friends, neighbors and community. A man committed to the safety and betterment of the community he lives and works in.
Jim is a family man. We trust that he always has the safety of every family at the forefront of everything he does. Because of these attributes, Jim LaFarr is the best choice for the next Warren County sheriff and has our support.
Vote Jim LaFarr on June 25.
Paul and Cristine DiCaprio, Queensbury