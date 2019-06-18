Editor:
This veteran is for Jim LaFarr.
Having served in the United States Navy for 23 years, I can tell you exactly what it takes to lead. It takes confidence, passion, intelligence and most of all integrity. Jim LaFarr has all of those qualities. I met Jim when I retired from the Navy in 2010, my family and I decided to move to Queensbury, I have never lived in this area before. I was immediately impressed by the way Jim handled himself, talked about the professionalism in his everyday duties and the way he was so involved in his community, and my new hometown. When I dug deeper into his character, Jim proudly told me about his greater service to his country, serving in the Army, for four years, as well as his subsequent service in the Air Force for an additional three years! It was then that I could start to see Jim’s true colors; he was and continues to be a selfless, professional leader who is committed to himself, his family, his community and his country.
So here we are on the cusp of electing a new sheriff for Warren County and the only correct choice is Jim LaFarr. Jim is exactly what Warren County needs in its next sheriff, someone with the leadership abilities, knowledge, drive, desire and our community in mind. Warren County needs Jim, who has the utmost of integrity; which is defined as: doing the right thing, even when nobody is watching.
I see the other candidate mentions that “Experience Matters” and I somewhat agree, it is “The Right Experience that Matters” and that is Jim LaFarr.
Senior Chief Richard Cavalier, USN, Retired