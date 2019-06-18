Editor:
Jim LaFarr, ethical, experienced and committed to the people of Warren County and its surrounding communities.
Where do I begin? I have been very fortunate to meet and become friends with Jim three years ago at a charity event. The moment I met Jim I knew he was a special person. He carried himself so well and had such a positive attitude and you could tell that he was a genuine, compassionate and honest person. I have never met a person who had anything negative to say about Jim and that is very hard to find. Jim is very well respected within the law enforcement circles and his ethical and genuine style will be a tremendous asset as sheriff of Warren County.
Three years later and Jim is still the same person and continues to devote his life to serving the community and countless charities. Jim knows what it takes to make Warren County a great place to live for all and will do what is needed to be done to protect the community first and foremost. At the same time, he is such an honest, genuine and compassionate person who gets along so well with others that he will collaborate and build important relationships with other agencies. Jim is well respected by his peers and he will certainly make sure the people of Warren County are protected and have a safe place to live, the officers are provided the tools to be successful and the respect they deserve.
Jim understands that a positive culture is important, and a person like Jim only comes around once in a lifetime so do not miss the opportunity to have such a great person representing Warren County as its next sheriff. Please go out and vote for Jim LaFarr on June 25.
Scott Gushlaw, Queensbury