Editor:
This is my first ever political letter, but really it’s less about politics and more along the lines of talking about my former soldier – Jim LaFarr.
During my National Guard career, I had Jim LaFarr in the infantry squad that I led, where he served his National Guard duty in an outstanding manner. The very nature of being in the infantry involves some hardships, some deprivations, like being out in bad weather, lots of long road marches, and sometimes even missing a meal or two. During my time with Jim in my squad, he never complained, he was always motivated, and he would be one of those soldiers that I would want back in my unit if I were to assemble a squad again. I have seen Jim mature since the time we served together, but we have always stayed in touch, and I can tell that he is still that same outstanding soldier, that same good man, who I served with years ago. As I said, I have never written a political letter before, and I hope this serves as a way for the voters to get to know Jim LaFarr a little better. Hooah!
Arthur Coon, Queensbury