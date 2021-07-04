Letter to the editor: Jesus taught civic involvement

Editor:

The controversy in the Southern Baptist Convention over systemic racism (critical race theory) points to the politicized nature of Christianity from the beginning.

The earliest issue was whether to fellowship with heathens. By the time of the Reformation, the church had been on a 1,500-year quest to amass wealth and influence in the world through political means.

When modern nations enforced separation of church and state, the church found continuing self-importance by asserting the idea that it alone can provide for the success of families, the eradication of crime and punishment, and the construction of holy and happy cities. It achieves these things by bringing more folks into the fold and by promising happy life in the hereafter.

Many evangelical churches today see the larger society almost as an enemy, and so they are latecomers, if they arrive at all, to social improvement efforts like the Civil Rights movement.

Jesus himself, however, dove into problems and solutions dealing with all sectors of society. He taught a kingdom of God that emphatically requires individual civic involvement in the secular realm as well as effort in the church realm.