Editor:
I agree with the recent letter from Mr. Bradwell concerning the upcoming election in the town of Moreau.
I too will be voting for “JD” Donohue for Town Council and not for any of the incumbents. I know Mr. Donohue personally, and what they did to him has no place in our town. I would like to thank “JD” for having the courage to continue, despite all he went through, and give the voters of Moreau a choice this Election Day.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
I urge the voters in Moreau to just vote “JD” on Nov. 5.
Bill Lydon, South Glens Falls