Letter to the editor: Jan. 6 was a momentous day

Editor:

Jan. 6, 2022, will be the first anniversary of the Trump-inspired takeover of the United States Capitol building and the attempted overturn of the 2020 presidential election. This was also a momentous day in the political career of our 21st Congressional District Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

In the months preceding Jan. 6, Ms. Stefanik, along with other Trump supporters, led the charge to overturn the presidential election by spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about the legitimacy of the election process.

It was this rhetoric that ultimately led to the insurgent riot at the Capitol, the injury to and death of Capitol police, and a serious challenge to our democracy. Congresswoman Stefanik’s contributions to this attempted coup ultimately led to her rise within the Republican side of the House of Representatives to the third-highest position. She became the darling of the Trump-led Republican Party. Congratulations!

David Gottesman, North Creek

