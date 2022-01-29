 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Jan. 6 truth, not lies, will be taught

Editor:

So, here's a thought looking toward the future. The present day Boebarts, Stefaniks, Grahms, Trumps, etc. should think very seriously about how they are going to be portrayed in the history books of the near future. Because they support and continue to voice the lies of Trump, and don't seem to mind spreading them, they have been recorded for generations to come. The January 6th Insurrection will no doubt be taught in history classes in the near future, and the truth of what took place will also be taught. Not the lies. The truth.

Those who chose to protect and support Trump will also be named, no doubt. Those in Congress today might want to think about that. No doubt they have children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins who will be taught the truth of the Trump administration and the attempt to overthrow the government of the United States. Now, imagine the horror and embarrassment these kids will feel, knowing they are reading about their own family members! Imagine the ridicule!

Karma does have a way of biting you when you least expect it. Think long and hard. The lies and deceit you create today, will be the justice you receive tomorrow.

June Woodard, Queensbury 

Letter to the editor
