Letter to the editor: Jan. 6 hearings reveal something quite amazing

Those of us not glued to Fox News and actually watching the Jan. 6 committee hearings have seen something quite amazing. People from opposing parties displaying mutual trust and appreciation, working together toward a common goal. Treating each other as respected colleagues.

A few decades ago, that would be expected of our politicians. Today, it is extraordinary.

Can you imagine how awful the hearings would be with someone like Jim Jordan or Louie Gohmert mindlessly yelling and interrupting speakers? I can finally say that Kevin McCarthy made one good decision when he pulled out of the J6 committee.

One of the best parts of the last J6 hearing was the juxtaposition of Josh Hawley with his fist raised ... right before he ran like hell with his tail between his legs to get away from the “peaceful crowd” of “great patriots.”

See Josh. See Josh run. Is this what he pushes as “strong and healthy manhood” and “traditional masculine values?” What a coward!

Unfortunately, the scum that deadbeat Donald continues to rile up with his stolen election baloney make vile death threats and worse to anyone deadbeat Donald singles out. This includes election workers in many states and even the infant child of Adam Kinzinger.

Have you heard deadbeat Donald telling his minions to cease this immoral behavior? Of course not. He and his followers can stoop incredibly low.

Speaking of incredibly low, at the bottom of his message extolling the virtues of his dead first wife, deadbeat Donald included a button to donate to his campaign (or legal defense fund?). He wasn’t extolling Ivana’s virtues when he was cheating on her.

In other news of incongruity, Elise says she does the grocery shopping in her family (for chocolate milk?) ... and the right-to-life folks are again pushing for the death penalty.

Al Muench, Chestertown