Letter to the editor: Jan. 6 and BLM not the same

Editor:

Regarding the notion of Jan. 6 being the same as violence at BLM protests, those of us who enjoy democracy and not having our leaders chosen by those with the most guns had a very happy Thursday. Lawbreakers at the protests weren’t committing seditious conspiracy as the Oath Keepers are charged with.

Former president Trump called all the J6ers to DC promising it’d be wild. No lie there. Trump said he loved those who stormed the Capitol. No one invited those who broke laws at BLM protests and no one loves them either.

I wonder if any of the J6ers are noticing the limits of his love, though. He could’ve pardoned them. He could throw some money toward their defense efforts from the millions he’s still raking in on the Big Lie. He seems to have forgotten them.

The Oath Keepers and anyone in prison for Jan. 6 are there because they trusted Trump. Suckers who fell for Trump U or one of his other scams got off easy. They only lost money, not freedom. These folks are looking at up to 20 years, and not in a country club institution.

Congrats to Rep. Stefanik who seems to be working Trump so well. She goes to Mar-a-Lago and raises millions and gets high praise from the high leader. But then, after all that isn’t forced to chime in that he won the election. Still no word from our rep on the winner. Let’s see how long she can hold the wolf’s ears.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward

