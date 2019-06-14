Editor:
When I think about Major James LaFarr, the words integrity, community and service come to mind. I cannot think of anyone more qualified to lead the Warren Country Sheriff’s Office than Major LaFarr. In his 27 year tenure with the Sheriff’s Office, Jim has served in the Office of Professional Standards, maintaining integrity within the Sheriff’s Office as well as many other policing agencies across the state. Major LaFarr has also served with the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and the Dive Unit. In terms of community, Major LaFarr is an active participant in many organizations including the Special Olympics, Kiwanis Club, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. I have been attending many community events with my family, and I have always seen Jim working these events alongside his wife and son. On a personal note, while I was deployed overseas, Jim was able to check in on my family from time to time, ensuring that they were taken care of in my absence.
In terms of service, Major LaFarr has over 27 years of service to the Sheriff’s Office, service in the Air Force Reserves, Army National Guard, as well as his various community activities he participates in. In talking with Jim over the years, he truly loves this community and considers it an honor to serve the folks of Warren County in any capacity. In selecting the next Warren County sheriff, we are selecting a leader in our community. The most effective leaders of an organization are those with a wide array of experience, and though experience matters, it is that variety which I believe truly matters when considering the next sheriff. When casting my vote on June 25, I choose to vote for Major James LaFarr, a candidate who stands for integrity, community and service.
Alexander Henel, Queensbury