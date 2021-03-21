Letter to the editor: James can do job fine without help

Editor:

Well, it looks like Trump's former sycophant isn't getting the attention she once was. Now she's selling cheap items with derogatory statements about Gov. Cuomo on them.

Of course, we still haven't forgotten how she helped make it easy for Trump to encourage homegrown terrorists to attack our government. Desperate times call for desperate measures, right Elise?

What she is doing actually speaks more to the low grade person that she is than it does to Gov. Cuomo. I'll be willing to bet that Attorney General Letitia James can do her job just fine without Stefanik's “help,” as will the lawyers she has chosen for the investigation.

Maybe when they conclude the investigation against Gov. Cuomo, they can start an investigation into Donald Trump. Elise can keep the cheap act going into that one too.

June Woodard, Queensbury

