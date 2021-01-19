Letter to the editor: Jackals' realm is coming to an end

Editor:
For four years now we have been viewing all channels as they became the nature channel, watching as a pack of jackals have been attacking their prey. I liken it to a pack of coy dogs taking down a deer in the snow here in the Adirondacks.
Finally, with overwhelming numbers and determination, it seems the jackals have won. Jackals are driven by hunger for dominance (power). When there is pack rule (or mob rule), it is often difficult to identify just who is top dog. If you think this is a victory, wait to see what is next.
As I see all the letters to editor attacking Elise Stefanik, it is the same, a continuation. When the same words are spoken by two opposing individuals only at different times, do they not mean the same?
My question, where was all the righteous indignation three years ago when the truth about the Russian hoax came out? What is so different? Sometimes truth hurts when it contradicts what we want. Do we want the Constitution and its authority or lawlessness? Think about these things. The excitement of the mob action blinds temporarily but truth will slowly be revealed and win out.
There is a higher power which cannot be corrupted, and justice will come. People need to prepare for the return of the creator as these are the closing days of the jackal’s realm. The creator gave us eyes to see with and ears to hear with but also said some may see but not perceive or may hear and not understand. Seek the right path for we have no excuse for being ignorant. The truth is available to all who look. Think beyond your comfort zone.
Carl Thomas, Stony Creek