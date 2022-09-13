Letter to the editor: It's town of Moreau, not town of Kusnierz

Moreau Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz, while introducing the already puny “privilege of the floor” at an Aug. 9 Town Board meeting, banned speakers from talking about town employees.

Huh? Seriously?

I've asked special guest lecturer Sister Mary Elephant to teach a brief class for Kusnierz and his like-minded minions on the pesky free-speech clause of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Sister Elephant taught with distinction at the Catholic grade school that Cheech, Chong and I attended.

“Good morning, class. Class? Class? Shut up!

“According to published reports, the U.S. Supreme Court in 1988 reaffirmed and extended its rules protecting criticism of public figures as free speech, even if the criticism is outrageous and offensive.

“And in 1966 the Supreme Court ruled that public officials include not only those in elected positions but also people who work for elected officers.”

Thanks, Sis. I'll take it from here.

So the fake supervisor waves his magic dictatorial wand to devise another bogus rule undoubtedly designed to protect his oversized but immensely fragile ego while trampling on the rights of people he allegedly represents. His victims include citizen opponents of the heinous sewage-sludge processing plant and longtime proponents of solar farming in the agricultural district.

Perhaps our town dictator could apply the First Amendment as his defense in, at last published report, some of the four state and federal court lawsuits he faces from former and current county employees. The accusations include creating a hostile work environment, gender discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and workplace retaliation.

His standing as chairman of the antiquated, politically perverted Saratoga County Board of Supervisors is a pitiful reflection of Moreau and South Glens Falls.

This is the town of Moreau, not the town of Kusnierz.

It's Saratoga County, not Kusnierz County.

It's the U.S. Constitution, not the Kusnierz Constitution.

Dominic Tom, Moreau