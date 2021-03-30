Letter to the editor: It's time to stop mentioning Trump

Editor:

Well, here we are in March 2021 and the Post-Star newspaper and people like Al Scoonzarielli and Bernice Mennis are still criticizing Donald Trump — past president. When is this going to end?

The second impeachment trial was illegal and unethical, because the man was out of office. Ergo he couldn’t be tried by the Senate. A law school professor testified to that on Fox News. But we all know Fox News lies about everything.

The Keystone Pipeline made the country a net exporter of oil and gas. When it’s this way, we aren’t bound by the prices or stoppage of products from OPEC. They always raise the price of a barrel of oil to make billions of dollars for Middle East countries. These are not temporary jobs, they paid $50,000-$125,000 per year to Americans and Canadians.

No, the price of gas at the pumps isn't just due to supply and demand. The price is very high in New York due to taxes to cover Gov. Cuomo’s projects. People who live here and work in Albany buy the same amount of gas summer and winter for work.

As for Brigid Martin, who looks so cute in her pink hat, she should read about the problems caused by illegal immigrants in our country. They just let in 109 immigrants into our country with no COVID test or quarantining.