Letter to the editor: It's time to reread your history book

Reply to "let history guide us." First and foremost, no one in the MAGA movement is praising Putin for his invasion of Ukraine! Secondly, if Biden hadn’t screwed up the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Putin would never have been so brazen!

So I suggest you reread your history books because apparently you were sick the days your class studied WWII! History will show when the United States has a weak leader, countries like Russia and China become brazen! When Russia started employing troops on Ukraine border, the United States could have supplied them with the weapons they needed immediately instead of waiting! This is nothing more than another failure of Joe Biden and his political party! And your high-energy costs are also another Biden screw job! Everything Biden has done has benefited all his business connections, nothing more!