 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: It's time to reread your history book

Editor: 

Reply to "let history guide us." First and foremost, no one in the MAGA movement is praising Putin for his invasion of Ukraine! Secondly, if Biden hadn’t screwed up the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Putin would never have been so brazen!

So I suggest you reread your history books because apparently you were sick the days your class studied WWII! History will show when the United States has a weak leader, countries like Russia and China become brazen! When Russia started employing troops on Ukraine border, the United States could have supplied them with the weapons they needed immediately instead of waiting! This is nothing more than another failure of Joe Biden and his political party! And your high-energy costs are also another Biden screw job! Everything Biden has done has benefited all his business connections, nothing more!

Rodney Carr, Gansevoort

 

People are also reading…

 

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News