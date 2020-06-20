Letter to the editor: It's time to look up and ask for help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I am not sure the paper will print something like this; on the other hand why not.

It seems that most of the people in our country and other parts of the world are all caught up trying to make lots of money, living the good life of having everything they want or as the old saying goes we are living up to the hilt and beyond. This seems the way most people want to go.

Moms and dads are now working so they can have all that they want. They put the kids in child care centers as this is the only way the mom can keep working. Someone has to take care of the children. Is this a good way to live; you figure it out as it has now become the normal way of life for many.

We also see if for one reason or another a few weeks of work is lost and no paycheck comes in, it becomes a major problem. I think we have to slow down and smell the roses and take a better path for ourselves. The time has come to say a few good words to a higher power above. We have to get back to our houses of prayer and ask for help and it does help most of the time.

Is it possible we are getting a message called the virus or are we not smart enough to see this. Let’s do the right thing. Listen to the doctors. Look up and ask for help — enough said.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

