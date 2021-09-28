Letter to the editor: It's time to listen to arts, humanities

Editor:

Away, away with STEM education. It is time to devalue STEM-knowing. It has had its time, done its harm. Save the children. Looking back, some 500 years, over its intellectual reign, what does STEM have to show for itself — modern warfare, overpopulation? Is there a type of pollution that STEM is not responsible for? Even noise. And please don’t counter with the internet or pharmaceuticals; on the former, the jury is still out and the latter is debatable. Even space exploration has recently become a farce.

Much worse are the deeper, the existential effects of STEM thinking. Call it the STEM world view and notice what human beings have become under its sway. We are material and mechanistic through and through. Organized and ordered, quantified and unitized in the STEM universe. Stripped of our humanity, we become subject to manipulation like other brute resources.

STEM education contains the furthest thing from the hope of humanity. It lacks the ability to detect or to infuse the compassion and empathy necessary to successfully navigate the modern world. It is time to listen to the arts and humanities.

Kerwin Lanz, Bolton Landing

