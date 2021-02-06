Letter to the editor: It's time to let sports proceed

Editor:

As a proud parent of two Queensbury High School students, I feel the need to advocate for the health of all of our area kids who have a burning desire to play high school sports and are now anxiously awaiting the word from the county health departments in our region.

Since Governor Cuomo unexpectedly pushed the decision to the counties, the opportunity opened to allow “high-risk” sports to begin Feb. 1. Most county governments have realized, as should Warren County, that it’s time to let the kids play sports… safely!

“High-risk” sports have been going on for quite some time now, mainly through travel leagues and AAU tournaments, etc., and with some safety measures in place.

While basketball has been deemed a high risk sport, there is little evidence (from states where high schools have continued to play) that the virus is transmitted amongst competitors. With mitigating measures in place like masks, limited crowd size, and other precautions during practices and games, it is obvious to me that a safe balance can be struck, allowing our children to play while mitigating risk.