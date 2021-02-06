Letter to the editor: It's time to let sports proceed

Editor:
As a proud parent of two Queensbury High School students, I feel the need to advocate for the health of all of our area kids who have a burning desire to play high school sports and are now anxiously awaiting the word from the county health departments in our region.
Since Governor Cuomo unexpectedly pushed the decision to the counties, the opportunity opened to allow “high-risk” sports to begin Feb. 1. Most county governments have realized, as should Warren County, that it’s time to let the kids play sports… safely!
“High-risk” sports have been going on for quite some time now, mainly through travel leagues and AAU tournaments, etc., and with some safety measures in place.
While basketball has been deemed a high risk sport, there is little evidence (from states where high schools have continued to play) that the virus is transmitted amongst competitors. With mitigating measures in place like masks, limited crowd size, and other precautions during practices and games, it is obvious to me that a safe balance can be struck, allowing our children to play while mitigating risk.
With positivity rates now dropping below 4%, I implore the members of the Warren County Health Department, and the members of the school boards within the county to please do your part to turn the tide of emotional and psychological burden that has pulled these students down since these activities were taken away. Just ask any student-athlete how they feel about it… You will see it in their eyes and hear it in their voice… It’s time! And their appreciation will be felt for a lifetime!
Frank Collins, Queensbury