Letter to the editor: It's time to invest in America again

American infrastructure has decayed because of a lack of investment for decades. We have fallen woefully behind other countries because Republican leadership prioritized giveaways to the wealthy and corporations over science, infrastructure, our health and safety net, job training and redeployment, and education while outsourcing jobs and increasing wealth at the top. This has made us poorer and less competitive.

The writer should know that when Trump declared a tariff war with China, he made us pay more for imports. That's inflation. Trump’s COVID policies led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans and helped tank the economy. He disrupted the supply chain and caused widespread unemployment. With Biden’s job recovery and stimulus plan and a national vaccine distribution plan, corporations are earning record profits, unemployment is below 5%, and consumers are in spending mode.

It's time to invest in America. We need to broaden our economic base and a little inflation is what the Fed chose to promote job creation. We can expect inflation to moderate as supply catches demand. Also, most of the inflation is directly attributable to increases in oil prices. To remain competitive in this new century, we need a massive retooling. We need to attack everything that is holding us back. We need an educated population prepared for the next generation of jobs, not the last. We need to break the chains of poverty and discrimination. We can't compete with Europe, China, India, and Southeast Asia without solving our own social problems. Our competitors are going to out-invent us, and out-produce us, unless we get it together and lift America up with opportunities for everyone.