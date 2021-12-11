Letter to the editor: It's time to have a consolidation talk

Editor:

It is time for the village of South Glens Falls to have the “talk” about one town, one government and lower taxes

The Rockefeller Institute said in a Feb. 5, 2020, article that “Over the past several years, New York state has taken considerable steps to eliminate or reduce the number of local governments — streamlining the law to make it easier for citizens to undertake the process as well as providing financial incentives for communities that undertake consolidations and shared services. Since 2010, the residents of 42 villages have voted on the question of whether to dissolve their village government.”

So, why hasn’t South Glens Falls done anything about the NEW New York Government Reorganization and Citizen Empowerment Act? https://dos.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2019/05/consolidation-and-dissolution-law.pdf

The village of South Glens Falls has a population of less than 3,700 and is running out of building space. The town of Moreau’s population is over 15,000 and is growing every day since they broke ground on their massive sewer project.

As a taxpayer, I see it like this:

Villagers pay for:

2 governing boards

2 planning boards

2 zoning boards

2 attorneys

2 building inspectors

2 clerks

2 DPWs

village police

assessor

2 judges

town court

county sheriff

fire department

EMS

transfer station

I wonder how the village is going to keep paying for itself with limited growth without raising taxes. Also, what benefits would there be to taxpayers, business owners and employees if we consolidated our buying power, governing overhead/procedures and offer better employee benefits and job security.

If you agree that the village should work with the state to see what a consolidation would look like, then email the village of South Glens Falls clerk-treasurer at clerktreasurer@sgfny.com and ask her to let the mayor know you want him to start the discovery process in 2022.

Brigid Martin, South Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0