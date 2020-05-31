Letter to the editor: It's time to end the degradation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” — Edmund Burke

Yesterday, President Trump continued his tragic, divisive, and false statements about Joe Scarborough and disparaging a family that already endured a tragic loss. He has tweeted this lie numerous times. On Sunday, Trump tweeted/retweeted that Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton are “skanks.” In the meantime, Trump offers no sense of loss on Memorial Day weekend to those people who lost loved ones due to COVID-19.

Even for Trump, these things are despicable. The man has no sense of decency. His party, including our Representative Stefanik, have displayed moral cowardice by keeping silent. I don't know how she could face young women and tell them that they could grow up and be called skanks by their president if they disagree with him.

November is the time to end this moral degradation and cowardice.

John Busteed, Glens Falls

