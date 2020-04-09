Letter to the editor: It's time to cooperate

I want to thank every public and private leader who has put aside political differences to work with others to fight this virus. They exemplify the responsible behavior that embraces the idea that this is an American fight.

I implore all of those responding to this crisis, please, please do not follow the divisive response that pits us against them. The divide and conquer policies that have ruled in this country are detrimental to our nation as a whole. Let those in charge, be it public or private sector, know that you support cooperative actions that help all Americans.